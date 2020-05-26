It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lynn (nee Maynes) Lanciano. Lynn passed peacefully and courageously on May 25th 2020. Lynn was a kind soul and lived life with dignity, grace, a strong belief in faith, and love of family. She battled many health challenges and faced them with courage, beauty, and determination. She enjoyed her summer days with friends and family on the beaches of Wildwood Crest. She was an active member of the St. Kevin’s Women’s Club and in the parish community. She is loved and will be greatly missed by many. Lynn is survived by her husband of 40 years Daniel J. Lanciano, daughters Megan Cortese (Steven), Jaclyn Donahue (Ryan), and son Daniel Lanciano. She is also survived by sister Susan Barbella (John), brothers Gary Maynes (Kaye) and Jack Maynes (Linda), as well as nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Claire and Danny Cortese. To celebrate her life, services will be streamed live through Saint Kevin’s Facebook on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn’s name to St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)



