Lynne Llewellyn from Belington, WV and formerly of Folsom, PA passed on May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents; Elizabeth Llewellyn and John C. Llewellyn; her brother, John C. Llewellyn Jr., and sisters, Adrianne Berridge and Betsy Jon Llewellyn. Survivors include her sister; Kathleen Fields, daughter; Bernadette Davis, son; Bernard Bowman, and step sons; Michael Snyder, Robbie Snyder, and Stephen Snyder. Lynne was very active in her community. She will be greatly missed by many. Please join family and friends for Viewing at Talbott Funeral Home, 56 N. Brandenburg Street in Belington, WV on Friday May 10, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm. On Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. her Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Philippi, WV with the Father Jim O’ Connor presiding. Interment will be on Monday May 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Glenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Broomall, PA. If you would like to send flowers or make donations in her memory to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073. Condolences can be sent to the www.talbottfuneralhome.com The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Lynne Llewellyn.
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019