M. Helen Greene, one day shy of turning 99, passed away peacefully with courage and grace on March 15, 2019 after a short illness. She was raised in Aston, PA and was a long- time resident of Chester, PA.
She was the middle daughter of Frederick and Margaret Kevis and sister to Edna Johnson and Naomi Scott.
Helen graduated from Media High School in 1937. She worked as an executive secretary at Sun Oil Company and retired after 27 years of service. Following retirement, Helen remained active serving on number of advisory committees for the company over the years. She was an avid golfer and held memberships at Radley Run CC, Echo Lake CC, and Kennett Square CC. She won a number of women senior golfing championships over the years. She was also an excellent bridge player and an avid "Phillies" fan. Helen was very active at her long- time residence, Granite Run Farms in Media, PA, having lived there for close to 20 years. She always had a joke to tell and loved to make people laugh and smile. Called "Goose" by her grandchildren and "G G" by her great grandchildren, she delighted in spending time with them at family gatherings and visits. She raised two children by herself, working three jobs in order to make "ends meet", as well as running the household. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jannette H. Gordon. She is survived by her son, William B. Jenkins and his wife Jean, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
Services & Interment will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd Ste 102, Broomall, PA 19008. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019