M. June Tansey (nee Faller) age 94, on April 12, 2019 of Springfield, PA. Predeceased by her husband James P.; her brothers Bernard and Baker and her sister Nina Faller. Survived by her children Marsha (Tony) Four, James (Ann), Mark (Penny), Gail (Brian) Buckley, Gregg (Joan), Jeff (Debbie), and Matthew (Cristina); her 23 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Evening 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008 and her Viewing Tuesday Morning 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. ALL IN CHURCH at St. Kevin’s Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of June Tansey, to Harley Manor-The Commons, 463 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019