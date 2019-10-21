Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Madeleine (Donnelly) Blees

Madeleine Blees (Donnelly), age 77, of Ridley Park, PA died October 19, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. Madeleine was born and raised in Philadelphia and had been a resident of Ridley Park for the last 20 years. She was retired from Liberty Orthopedics in Ridley Park where she had also worked for over 20 years. Madeleine was a member of St. Madeline Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by a daughter Teresa Blees and two sons Chris (Michelle) and David Blees. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Sean, Kristin, Dale, Nicole, Heather and predeceased by a granddaughter Jenny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am in the church of St. Madeline, Penn St. and Morton Ave. Ridley Park, Pa 19078. Int. private. Arr. John P. Donohue FH online condolences: www.jpdfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019
