Madeline Ann "Maddy" Jenkins-Steiner

Madeline Ann "Maddy" Jenkins-Steiner Obituary
Madeline A. Jenkins-Steiner, 80, of Wallingford, died September 17, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Reared and educated in Chester, graduated from Chester High in 1957. Madeline is survived by her sons, Charles Steiner and John Steiner (Nicole); grandson, Cole Steiner; brother, Charles Jenkins, Jr.; twin sister, Kathleen Jenkins Strohm (Al). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. Jenkins, Sr. and Beatrice Schlotzhauer Jenkins; sister, Verna (Dolly) Jenkins-Schmidt. Celebrate Madeline on Oct. 17, 2019, 6-9pm at the Garden City FD Hall, 412 Moore Rd, Wallingford. Stop by for memories and a bite to eat.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
