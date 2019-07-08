Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Madeline Ulkowski


1937 - 2019
Madeline Ulkowski Obituary
Madeline Ulkowski, 81, passed on July 5th at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Long time resident of Glenolden. Daughter of the late Mary (née Krajewski) and Stanley Ulkowski, Sr. Preceded in death by her brother, Stanley, Jr. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Former employee of Fair Acres. Family and friends may call 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM Friday, July 12 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, Pa 19018. In lieu of flowers Mass Cards would be appreciated. Stretch of Havertown www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019
