Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Granite Farms Estates
1343 W. Baltimore Pike
Media, PA
View Map
Madge Wertzberger


1921 - 2019
Madge Wertzberger Obituary
MADGE C. WERTZBERGER (NEE CIANCI) LONG TIME RESIDENT OF MEDIA AGE 97, DIED PEACEFULLY ON SUNDAY JULY 28, 2019 SURROUNDED BY HER FAMILY AT GRANITE FARMS ESTATES IN MEDIA. SHE WAS BORN IN PHILADELPHIA ON NOVEMBER 26, 1921, SHE GREW UP IN HOLMES, PA. Madge was the widow of Edward Lamberson,USMC, who fell at Okinawa and was interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Later she married James Wertzberger, now deceased. She is survived by her three daughters Lois Lamberson Jones, Lynn Wertzberger Heiler and Karen Wertzberger Geary, as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, She was predeceased by her parents , Mario and Elvira Cianci, sister Olive Powell, brothers William and Mario Cianci, and grandson Jason Jones. While a student at the University Of Pennsylvania,she was secretary to Dr. Loren Eiseley, world renowned anthropologist, author and philosopher. Later, she was administrative assistant to Rose Tree Media School District Superintendents including Henry Nacrelli and retired in 1987. Madge also worked at Travel Haven in Media for many years, organizing groups for trips to Europe, Africa and the Panama Canal, among others. MEMORIAL SERVICE SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH AT 11:00 AM AT GRANITE FARMS ESTATES 1343 W BALTIMORE PIKE MEDIA, PA, 19063. MEMORIAL DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO THE SAMARITAN FUND AT GRANITE FARMS ESTATES. MADGE WILL BE LAID TO REST AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME BROOMALL.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
