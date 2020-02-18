Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Maragaret Mary (Lykens) Diggins

Maragaret Mary (Lykens) Diggins Obituary
Margaret Mary Diggins (nee Lykens) age 85, of Chester, PA passed on February 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Diggins and parents James and Margaret King; sisters, Jean Lamb Anderson and Kathleen “Kas” Johnson. Survived by her nieces Patricia Lykens, Debbie Gibase, Lisa Johnson and nephews James Lykens, Lou Johnson and Bill Lamb. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral on Friday, February 21, 2020 8:30AM-10:00AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Katherine Drexel Church 1920 Providence Ave, Chester PA. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Margaret’s name can be made to St. Katherine Drexel Church 1920 Providence Ave, Chester PA. Arr: D’Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020
