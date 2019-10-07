|
|
MARCELLA FRICK, 90, died Oct. 4, 2019. Born in Syracuse NY, daughter of Isaac and Marie McVene, youngest of seven children. A longtime resident of Sharon Hill PA, Marcella was mother of Matthew (Jane) Frick, Karen Frick, Susan (Pete) Vogt, and the late Laura Frick; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of one. Marcella was a member of Holy Spirit Women’s Club, volunteer at John Heinz National Wildlife Preserve, and board member of S.H. Historical Society. She also helped with S.H. Fun Day, Holy Spirit Church, and Foster Ave block party. She enjoyed time with her friends, pinochle, Floral Design, and the Somers Point NJ shore home. She loved animals, especially her cats, and had a great sense of humor. Relatives and friends: St. Philip Neri Church Viewing Wed, Oct. 9, 9:30am; Funeral Mass, 10:30am; 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations in memory may be made to John Heinz Wildlife Preserve, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd, Phila, PA 19153, or .
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019