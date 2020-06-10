Marcella L. MacMillan “Marcy”, age 57 of Glenolden, passed on June 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Hawkins, daughter Amanda MacMillan and parents Albert and Ruth Barlow. Survivors: Loving mother of Kyle MacMillan and Laura MacMillan, dear sister of Ruthann (Ron) Hartman and Paul (Linda) Barlow and nieces, nephews and good friends. Services are being held privately and will be held through Zoom. A memorial mass will be held at St. George Parish in Glenolden, Pa later this fall. Please check back for details. Online Condolences:www.mcgfh.com