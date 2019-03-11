|
|
Marcia Ann (Toohey) Palmer, a resident of Garnet Valley, age 78, passed away on March 8, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born, raised, and educated in Chester and was a 1959 graduate of Chester High School, after which she attended Drexel University. Marcia was employed in the Engineering Industry for many years where she worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Eddystone. Marcia was an avid hiker and a member of the Chester County Trail Club.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Roma Toohey.
Survivors: her loving children: Christine Krigelman (Steven) and Michael Palmer (Kelly); and grandchildren: Lauren Palmer and Michael Palmer, Jr.
Visitation: Thursday from 9:30-11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA.
Funeral Liturgy: Thursday at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home.
Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood.
In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to at www.stjude.org.
Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2019