Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdelen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdelen Church
2400 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
View Map
Marcia M. (Miklos) Finisdore


1937 - 2019
Marcia M. (Miklos) Finisdore Obituary
Marcia M. Finisdore, (nee Miklos) of Newtown Square on August 16, 2019. She joins her parents, Joseph Miklos and Betty (Gasdaska) Gaydos, beloved step-father, John (Jack) Gaydos, brother James Gaydos, husband, Vincent C. Finisdore and her first-born son, Vincent Anthony Finisdore in death. She is survived by her children, Susan Higgins (Sean), Beth Ann Rejonis (Charles), and John Finisdore (Sarah Andersson, grandchildren, Seamus, Donal and Eamon Higgins, Jarod and Zachary Rejonis, and Chelsea and Vincent Finisdore, sister-in-law, Chris Gaydos. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 7-9 PM at Stretch Funeral Home, 236 Eagle Road, Havertown, PA. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdelen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media PA., where family and friends may call after 9:30 AM In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are gratefully accepted for the Hearing Loss Association of America, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814and Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading PA 19603. Please note on checks that donations are in memory of Marcia Finisdore.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
