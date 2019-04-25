|
Marcia Siegel (nee Berkowitz), 79 of Broomall, PA, died April 23, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Beloved wife of Louis Siegel, her husband of 60 years. They met on a blind date and married 11 days later. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Sam and Marilyn Berkowitz and had lived in Lansdowne, PA for many years prior to moving to Broomall 12 years ago. She was a homemaker with interests in writing poetry, baking, spending time with her large family and enjoying the slots at the casinos. In addition to her husband Lou, Marcia is survived by her children; Shellie Hoyt Zollo, Brenda Chinofsky, Sharon Hummel, Paula Dagusto, Jana Ianini, Michelle Siegel, Pamela DeLuca, Yvonne Hoff, Melissa Brooks, Stephen Siegel, Harold Siegel, Jack Siegel, Edward Siegel, Travis Siegel, Darrin Siegel, James Siegel, Michael Siegel, Sam S. Siegel and many, many other “sons and daughters” and their 48 Grandchildren and 16 Great-grandchildren. Family and friends may Visit Sunday, 10-11 AM at Doyle Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, Burial Service at 11:30 AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 1200 Bartram Ave., Collingdale, PA 19023. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019