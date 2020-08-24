Marco Antonio Coletta (Tony), 19, of Glen Mills, PA; Avalon, NJ; and Naples, FL died suddenly on August 20, 2020. Tony was born March 23, 2001 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and came to the US to be united with his family on October 6, 2001. He joined his parents, Dean and Rosemary (Jennings) Coletta, and his two brothers, Bruno and Dominic. Tony graduated from Garnet Valley High School, Class of 2019, and was attending Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA in the Welding program at the time of his death. Tony spent summers in Avalon, NJ, and most recently taught surfing in Stone Harbor. He loved surfing, drone photography and motorcycles – really anything that took him outside. He played golf with his grandparents at Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club, Naples, FL, where he also did some unsanctioned fishing. Tony was lovable and loving. His GoMad volunteer trip to the Dominican Republic was a highlight of his life. He was a great companion, and always had a story or some outrageous plan he was hatching. He loved to cook, but only if it involved eggs, milk and American cheese. He was fun and funny – sometimes unintentionally so. Tony was one of a kind, and he brought great joy to his family and friends…but not for long enough. Predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Olga Coletta. Tony is survived by his parents, his two brothers, and his maternal grandparents, Bud and Martina Jennings. Tony was also survived by his aunts and uncles, Bruce and Mickey Coletta, Renee and Pete Douds, Vincent and Bernadette Jennings, Neil Jennings, Brian and godmother Lisa Jennings, Chris and Kathryn Jennings and godfather Mike Jennings. Tony had a close relationship with his cousins, and had many happy days at the beach with them, especially Stephen Jennings and Paige Jennings. Public Viewing: Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:30am-12:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Private Mass: St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Private Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: Memorial contributions in Tony’s memory may be made to GoMad Today, 11 Marshall Ct., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Covid-19 precautions will be in place, a mask must be worn inside of the church. Please respect Social Distancing of yourself and others.