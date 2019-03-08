Home

Margaret A. "Peg" (Crowley) Atkinson

Margaret A. "Peg" (Crowley) Atkinson Obituary
Margaret A. “Peg” Atkinson (nee Crowley), 74, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 7, 2019. Peg is pre-deceased by her son, John A. Atkinson and sister Mary Ellen Crowley. Peg is survived by her beloved husband, Al Atkinson, devoted mother of Stephen E. Atkinson and Kate (Sal) Racobaldo, Loving Nana to Gianna, Ava, Juliana & Alexa. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA. and to her Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 A.M. in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In her memory the family would appreciate contributions to The Fr. Bill Atkinson OSA Foundation, PO Box 1322, West Chester, PA 19380
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
