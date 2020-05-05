Margaret A. "Peggy" Beckson
Margaret A. “Peggy” Beckson, age 77, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine “Kay” Cassidy Doyle. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School for girls and later attended Delaware County Community College. Peggy had lived in Glen Mills for the past 20 years, previously residing in Folcroft, PA. She was the Payroll Supervisor for the County of Delaware for over 20 years, and later she worked at the Township of Thornbury. Peggy was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Cape May, NJ. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends from the Savoy Club. Peggy was known for her holiday traditions at her home with family and she enjoyed dancing with her husband. Peggy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Beckson; 3 daughters, Lori (Joe) Herm, Sue (Bob) Moschella and Kristy (Nick) Garbriele; 7 grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, Ian, Tyler, Connor, Reece and Hunter; 6 siblings, Patsy Clark, Jerry Doyle, Mary Montez, Billy Doyle, Kathy Cresenso and Tommy Doyle. Funeral services and interment will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


