Margaret A. "Peg" (Maguire) Gallagher
Margaret A. “Peg” Gallagher (nee Maguire), age 85, of Havertown, PA, passed away on April 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Maguire (nee Daniels). Peg was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel A. Gallagher. She is survived by her loving children Daniel A. Gallagher, Jr. (Lizzie), Megan A. Allen (David) and Anthony J. Gallagher (Candice). Dear grandmother of Caroline Allen, Lily Allen, Conor Allen, Daniel Gallagher, III, Annie Gallagher, Anthony Gallagher and Abigail Gallagher. Sister of the late William J. Maguire (Fran) and Marie Dengler (James). Peg was a proud graduate of Most Blessed Sacrament Grade School, West Catholic Girls High School and St. Joseph University, all in Philadelphia. She was a 25 year employee of Delaware County Services for the Aging (COSA), where she became Program Director. Peg was a beloved “Nan” to her grandchildren. She loved Irish music, Ocean City, NJ, her nieces, nephews, in-laws and, of course, Havertown. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment are private. Contributions in Margaret’s memory can gratefully be made to the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, 515 Montgomery Avenue, Merion, PA 19066. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


