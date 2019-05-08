|
|
1932 - 2019 Margaret “Peg” A. Viggiano (nee Penberth), age 86 of Wallingford, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Springfield Hospital. Peg was born on October 27, 1932, in Pottsville, PA. She was the daughter of the late Kathryn & Thomas Penberth. Peg worked at the University Of Pennsylvania for 21 years in the Graduate Division Of Arts and Sciences and retired in 1995. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her grandchildren, watching them play sports, and other sporting events especially March madness and football. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, nana and grandmother. Peg was preceded in death by her Husband Carl M. Viggiano and her sisters Evelyn Skyrm and Corky Kee. She is survived by her sister Audrey Kinka and brother Robert Penberth; her children and spouses Tina and Jack Nemetz, Peggy Schneider, Michael and Ann Marie Viggiano and Joe and Kathy Viggiano; 8 grandchildren and spouses, Theresa and Jimmy Becker, Kimberly and Tom McMath, Christina Schneider, Matthew Viggiano, Brian Viggiano, Julia Viggiano and Anthony Viggiano, as well as 6 great grandchildren, Kayla Inemer, James Becker, Nicholas Becker, Alexis McMath, Ty McMath and Kaid McMath. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tamika Evans and Comfort Keepers and aides for their loving care of Peg. Friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall. Followed by her Funeral Mass at Saint John Chrysostom, 617 Providence Road, Wallingford, at 11:00 AM. Int: Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations in Peg’s memory may be sent to ANRF Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803. 800-588-2873 or www.curearthritis.org
Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019