|
|
Margaret A. Vitello (nee Martin), born August 25, 1934 and passed on April 13, 2020, of Aston, Pa. Age 85. Beloved wife of 65 years to Mario Vitello. Devoted mother of Mario Vitello, Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret Carosi (Rick), Michele Burke (Joe) and the late Maria Vitello {Scott}. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Gina, Mario III, Rick, Jr., Michael, Ashley and Shannon. Cherished daughter of the late Raymond & Lillian (nee Peck). Loving great-grandmother of Marissa, Aryanna, Julian, Marley, Devon, Layla, Chase and great- great grandmother of Noah. Dear sister of Annie, Betty and the late Mary, Walt, Ray, Jr. and Larry. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Margaret worked in Quality Control at Q.V.C. The Shopping Network where she retired. Margaret’s Life will be Honored & Remembered privately by her family. Due to the health crisis of Covid-19, her life will be celebrated with family & friends at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020