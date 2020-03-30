Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Margaret Ann Cummings


1970 - 2020
Margaret Ann Cummings of Watervliet, NY died peacefully March 26, 2020 at the Hospice Inn, Saint Peter’s Hospital, Albany, NY after a brief illness. Margie was born Jan. 18, 1970 in Chester, PA to her parents, Thomas and Kathleen Cummings. Margie grew up in Brookhaven, PA, graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School, and attended Shippensburg University. She worked at the Stewart’s Shop in Watervliet for thirteen years. Margie is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ray McGrath, who died Jan. 5, 2020. She is survived by her step-daughter, Rhianon Pelech; three grandchildren who were the joy of her life; her parents; siblings, Kristine Gray (Matt), Thomas (Teresa) Cummings, Amy Cummings; five nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to My Father’s House Ministries, 529 5th Ave., Watervliet, NY 12110, where Margie was a frequent volunteer. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no public services at this time. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2020
