Margaret Ann Donovan (nee Finnegan), 77 of Upper Chichester, PA, formerly of Collingdale died Wednesday May 22, 2019 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Albert and the late Margaret Bernadette (McDonough) Finnegan. Margaret Ann graduated in 1960 from West Catholic High School for Girls. She cherished her West Catholic Girls sorority. She loved being a stay at home mom and later became a professional Buyer for VWR Scientific. Margaret was a member of St. John Fisher and formerly St. Joseph’s Church, Collingdale where she was a member of their Mother’s club. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Finnegan Dockery and her brother James Finnegan. Survived by her husband: John P. Donovan; two daughters Jennifer (Ken) Quesenberry and Margaret “Meg” (Dave) Montgomery; her son John P (Christine) Donovan, Jr.; her brother John (Jack) Finnegan and her sister-in-law Peggy Ann Calogero; nieces, Beth DeGeorge and, Lynn Chadwick; her grandchildren, Donna, Ryan, Jenna, Connor, Shane, Anthony, Liam and Johnny. Visitation Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 7-9pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA and Wednesday 9:15-9:45am at Saint Joseph’s Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 am at Saint Joseph’s Church. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Saint Joseph’s Church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 25, 2019