Margaret Ann “Mari” Russo, 75, of Folcroft, passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2019 at home due to complications from a long term illness. She was born on February 13th, 1944 to the late Laura and Frederick Stalbaum. She spent most of her early life in Philadelphia (The Meadows) and graduated from West Catholic High School. She lived in Folcroft for the last 40 years. Margaret spent over 35 years of her life entertaining most of Delaware County and the surrounding areas telling people their future as the renowned psychic Mari. She performed her magic at many bars and restaurants, including The Chariot, Central Park, Pogue Mahones, Ye Old Ale House, and Friendly’s as well as high school after proms and private parties. She loved the Mummers Parade and was an avid member marching in over 30 parades with Murray Comics. She even spent several years as Marbo the clown entertaining young children. Margaret adored her family especially her grandkids and time spent with her local patio friends. She was a beloved mother to her sons, Anthony Russo, Nicholas Russo, and Thomas Russo, and was a devoted wife to husband Thomas Francis Russo. Her survivors include her husband, Thomas; her sister, Laura Kramner; her sons, Tony, Nick and Tom; and her daughters in law, Geraldine and Kiersten. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandkids, and many dear friends. There will be a Visitation time on Wednesday, March 6th, from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. followed by a Service at 7 P.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019