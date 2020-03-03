|
Margaret “Peggy” Burke Curley, born November 25, 1930 in Upper Darby, PA died on February 28, 2020 after a long illness. She was 89. After graduating from Upper Darby High School in 1948 she enlisted in the United States Air Force and served on active duty both stateside and in Occupation Germany, where she achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. She continued her military service in the Air Force Reserves and altogether served nearly 23 years. She was awarded medals for both active and reserve service. Her late husband George Curley was a Marine, and Peggy joined the Delaware County Marine Corps League Auxiliary, where she served as treasurer and then president. She continued active involvement up until her death. Peggy maintained high school friendships by attending quarterly luncheon meetings with fellow 1948 graduates. She attended Air Force reunions until last year, where she also maintained long friendships. After her active military service she was employed by the Reading Railroad, and then Conrail. Her late husband George was employed for many years by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Peggy was devoted to helping the less fortunate, including homeless women veterans and various Catholic charities. She contributed generously and anonymously to many members of her community and her Parish, St Eugene, in Primos, PA. She was the archivist of the family, where she treasured photographs, documents and letters, and was also the designated organizer of regular family get-togethers. She is survived by her brother James Burke of Glenside and sister Barbara Burke Ankrom, of Pittsburgh. One sister and four brothers predecease her. She leaves many friends of long duration. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly. Relative and friends are invited to her Viewing, Saturday March 7, 2020 10:00am St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos PA 19018 and to her Funeral Mass 11:00am In the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arr: O’Leary F.H. Springfield, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020