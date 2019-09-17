Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Muza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. Muza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret C. Muza Obituary
Margaret C. Muza, 96, of Secane, Pa passed away on September 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora McHale and her beloved husband Andrew L. Muza. She was an avid walker and reader. Margaret was strong willed, a woman of faith and was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed trips to Lancaster but most of all she loved the time that she spent with her family. Margaret is survived by her loving children Barbara A. Muza, Mary A. Miller (George), Peg Gross and Andrew Muza (Karen). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Jesse, Stephen, Peter and her caring siblings Patricia Hemphill and Richard McHale. Family and friends are invited to Margaret’s Visitation on Friday September 20, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church 1 Fatima Dr. Secane, Pa 19018 followed by her 10:30 Funeral Mass. Inter: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Margaret’s name to Phila Protestant Home Benevolent Fund 6500 Tabor Rd. Phila, Pa 19111 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Download Now