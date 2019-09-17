|
Margaret C. Muza, 96, of Secane, Pa passed away on September 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora McHale and her beloved husband Andrew L. Muza. She was an avid walker and reader. Margaret was strong willed, a woman of faith and was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed trips to Lancaster but most of all she loved the time that she spent with her family. Margaret is survived by her loving children Barbara A. Muza, Mary A. Miller (George), Peg Gross and Andrew Muza (Karen). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Jesse, Stephen, Peter and her caring siblings Patricia Hemphill and Richard McHale. Family and friends are invited to Margaret’s Visitation on Friday September 20, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church 1 Fatima Dr. Secane, Pa 19018 followed by her 10:30 Funeral Mass. Inter: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Margaret’s name to Phila Protestant Home Benevolent Fund 6500 Tabor Rd. Phila, Pa 19111 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019