Margaret (Peg) Conway, 98 of Collingdale, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Conway and is survived by her loving children: Ann Marie Six-Link (Fred), Vincent Conway (Patricia), Patricia Bradley (Michael); 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and pre-deceased by her two children, Kathleen and Joey Conway. Graveside service will be private. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.