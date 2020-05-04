Margaret "Peg" Conway
Margaret (Peg) Conway, 98 of Collingdale, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Conway and is survived by her loving children: Ann Marie Six-Link (Fred), Vincent Conway (Patricia), Patricia Bradley (Michael); 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and pre-deceased by her two children, Kathleen and Joey Conway. Graveside service will be private. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
