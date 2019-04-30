|
|
Margaret T. Corcoran, nee: DePaul, 83 of Marple Township, passed away on April 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family and dogs. Born in Lansdowne and raised in Rutledge, Peggy graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1954. Peggy went on to Beauty School and worked as a beautician for many years. She also spent many years working as a clerk at the Media Court House. But, mostly Peggy is remembered as the loving wife of Jack and the mother of Jacqueline C. Loper and Karen M. Ebert. Her love of animals, especially dogs was unparalleled. She loved nature and going for walks in Rose Tree Park with her dogs. Peggy treasured living her life surrounded by her family, pets and being at home. She was extremely proud of her 4 grandsons, her family, pets and home meant everything to her. She was generous and caring to many. Survivors: Children, Jacqueline C. Loper (Kevin A. Delaney) and Karen M. Ebert (Edward C. Ebert) of Marple, Grandsons: Andrew J. Loper, Edward K. Ebert, John F. Ebert, Daniel J. Ebert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday May 2, 2019 9:30am Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton PA and to her Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30am in the Church. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Honor of Peggy to: The Spayed Club, 800 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, PA 19079 or The Providence Animal Center (SPCA) 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019