White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
3551 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19014
(610)494-3424
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
3551 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes, ltd. - Aston
3551 Concord Road
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Margaret D. Doohan Obituary
Margaret D. Doohan, 85 of Brookhaven, died on March 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Chester, she lived in Woodlyn before moving to her late residence 22 years ago. Margaret was the wife of the late Bernard J. Doohan, her husband of 28 years, who died in 1984; daughter of the late James and Lavinia Ashworth Carr and sister of the late William, James and Joseph Carr, Amelia “Betty” Sacko, Lavinia Luke and Rose Martin. She is survived by her daughters. Anne McPartland (Andrew), Grace Ottinger (Thomas) and Eileen Spangler (late Robert); her sister Mary Lynch; also, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Hope Partnership for Education, 2601 N. 11th St., Phila, PA 19133 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2020
