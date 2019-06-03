|
Margaret Denise Markey (nee Ennis), passed away June 1, 2019, after a gallant and protracted battle with cancer. The world has lost a wonderful smile and the most helpful and enthusiastic lady that it has ever known. Denise, as she preferred to be called, left a husband of almost 48 years: Matthew; 2 sons: Matthew John (Kristin), and Steven Christopher; and 4 grandchildren: Madilyn, “Flynnie”, Connor, and Katelyn, whom she adored. The four tots loved “Grammy” and she certainly loved them. She is also survived by 3 brothers: Joe Ennis (Eley), Bill Ennis (Marie), and Jim Ennis (Kathy); and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws, all of whom loved her dearly. Visitation: Thursday, June, 6, 2019, from 9:00-10:15 am, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road Glen Mills, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass, 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denise’s name to or to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Please keep Denise in your prayers. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019