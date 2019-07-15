|
|
Margaret Dianne McShea, age 77, of Centreville, Virginia, passed away on May 30, 2019. Dianne retired from the Department of Defense. She is predeceased by her brother Jack McShea and their parents John and Margaret McShea. Dianne is survived by her sister Dolores McShea; her son Adam Mahmud; and her grandsons Mason, Shane, and Christian Mahmud. Visitation: 9am on Tuesday, July 23 at St. George, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036. Memorial Mass: 10am at the church. Burial: 11am at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of Special Olympics Virginia Unified Sports at Stone Bridge High School by visiting http://Specialolympicsva.org/SOVADonorGiving. Please be sure to specify in the comment section: In support of Special Olympics Virginia Unified Sports at Stone Bridge High School. Alternatively, checks may be mailed to Special Olympics Virginia, 11350 Random Hills Road, Suite C140, Fairfax, VA 22030. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 18, 2019