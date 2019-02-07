|
Margaret E. Gehling DiMartino, age 68, of Newark, DE, formerly of Chester, PA, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Peggy was an Administrative Assistant at Team Industrial Services, formerly Lead Operator at AT&T. Peggy was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family playing board games or watching movies. Peggy loved going to yard sales. She greatly enjoyed singing and most recently performing with the Praise Band at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church Daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Ferguson) Gehling, Sr.; sister of the late William Gehling, Jr. Survivors: Sons: Paul DiMartino Jr., and William DiMartino, Daughter-in-Law: Andrea DiMartino, and Brother: John (Jack) Gehling. Visitation: Tuesday, February 12th from 10:00-10:30AM at Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Lane, West Chester, PA. 19382. Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 12th at 10:30AM at Advent Lutheran Church. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. 19061. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019