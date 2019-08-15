Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Drulik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Drulik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Drulik Obituary
Margaret A. “Peggy” Drulik, age 86, a long time resident of Boothwyn passed peacefully on August 12th. Daughter of Phyllis & Morgan Rhodes. Graduate of the former Prospect Park High School and resided in Boothwyn for the past 64 years. Peggy drove a Chichester school bus for 23yrs.Retired 1993. Active in Upper Chi Seniors & St. John on the Hill. Peggy was exceptional at crafts, sewing, & at one point had her own ceramics business. She loved camping & was an avid traveler. Peggy is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, son Wayne (Debbie), daughter Lori, sister Pat, 3 brothers Merritt, Richard, & John. Survivors son Carl (Kim), brother Joe (Georgia), sister Mary Jo, Grandchildren - Danielle, Spencer, Nicole, Carl, Stephanie, Ray, great granddaughter Nora & many nieces & nephews. Services: Saturday August 24th Noon at Lia’s Catering 1405 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA 19061.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.