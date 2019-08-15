|
Margaret A. “Peggy” Drulik, age 86, a long time resident of Boothwyn passed peacefully on August 12th. Daughter of Phyllis & Morgan Rhodes. Graduate of the former Prospect Park High School and resided in Boothwyn for the past 64 years. Peggy drove a Chichester school bus for 23yrs.Retired 1993. Active in Upper Chi Seniors & St. John on the Hill. Peggy was exceptional at crafts, sewing, & at one point had her own ceramics business. She loved camping & was an avid traveler. Peggy is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, son Wayne (Debbie), daughter Lori, sister Pat, 3 brothers Merritt, Richard, & John. Survivors son Carl (Kim), brother Joe (Georgia), sister Mary Jo, Grandchildren - Danielle, Spencer, Nicole, Carl, Stephanie, Ray, great granddaughter Nora & many nieces & nephews. Services: Saturday August 24th Noon at Lia’s Catering 1405 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA 19061.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019