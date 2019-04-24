|
Margaret E. Poore “Peggy” passed away on April 22, 2019. Peg was born and raised in Chester, PA but moved to Lancaster County in 1987. She sat on many boards including the Railroad Museum of Strasbourg (13 years with 6 years as Secretary), Southern Lancaster Country Meals on Wheels (6 years as Secretary), and Memorial United Church (3 years as Secretary). She was President of the Women’s Club of Media 1964-1966 and Vice President of the Rose Tree Fire Auxiliary 1958-1960. She was a recent steering committee member of Flowing Oil Cafe for New Hope Ministries. Peg was an active member of the Red Hat Society and she volunteered at a thrift store and the Quarryville Library. She grew up in a musical family: her mother played piano, father guitar and an aunt played piano for the New York theaters. Music at home ran the gamut from hillbilly (Blue Grass) to grand opera. As a teen, she was a member of the Lyric Opera Chorus of Philadelphia. Peg is a season ticket holder to the Fulton, the Ware Center, the Lemonade Concerts at Highland Presbyterian Church, and LCCA. She also attended American Music shows. Travel was one of her passions. She toured most of Europe and South and Central America. Peg loved meeting new people, observing new cultures, and she loved to read. Survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Fantini and Lauren Cardoso; Grandchildren Vincent, Steven, Katrine, Michael, Jesse & Blane; Great-Grandchildren Antonio, Landen & Colton. Peggy’s Funeral will be Saturday, April 27th at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. Visitation from 11 am - 12 pm followed by Service at 12 pm. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019