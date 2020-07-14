1/
Margaret Elizabeth (McCullough) Witmer
Margaret Elizabeth (McCullough) Witmer, age 91 of Media, PA, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the Pocopson Home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elmira (Baker) McCullough. Margaret is survived by her daughter Jean (William) Wynne; sons, William (Terrie) Witmer and James (Ruth) Witmer, brother; William McCullough of Springfield, PA. Also survived by 9 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years William G. Witmer, and a son Gregory (Peg) Witmer. Her beautiful soul will never be forgotten by the ones she touched. Cremation arrangements were handled by the Rigby-Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. Services to be determined at a later date.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
