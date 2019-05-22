|
|
Margaret F. Smith, 97 of Media, PA formerly of Collingdale, PA, died Tuesday in the Lima Estates, Media, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, and raised in Milmont Park she was the daughter of the late John and the late Mary Anne (Greaney) Montgomery. Peg was a resident of Collingdale for 60 years before moving to Lima Estates. She graduated in 1939 from the Ridley Township High School. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Collingdale and its Choir. Peg was an original member of the Briarcliff Swim club. Peg retired in 1985 as an Asst. Manager in the Human Resource Department, employed by WCAU Channel 10. She previously worked for Bell telephone and Harbinson Walker Brickyard in Chester, PA Predeceased by her husband Raymond J. Smith; brother John Montgomery and her sisters Eileen Glatthorn and Marie B. Panco. Survived by one daughter: Peggy Smith of Collingdale, PA and four sons: Raymond (Dennis Murphy) Smith of Drexel Hill, PA, Robert (Joann) Smith of Drexel Hill, PA, Richard (Eileen) Smith of West Chester, PA. and Gary (Barbara) Smith of Souderton, PA; 7 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday May 25 from 9:15-10:15 AM at Saint Joseph’s Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, PA.19023 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30AM. Interment will be in Holy Cross, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Saint Joseph’s Church. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA On-line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019