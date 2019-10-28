|
|
1920-2019 Margaret H. Helm Light, 98, of Maris Grove, formerly of Aston and Lansdowne, died October 12, 2019. She was wife of the late Clayton L. Hurlburt and Frederick H. Light. Margaret was mother of Clayton L. Hurlburt, Jr. and Laurence R. Hurlburt; stepmother of Wilma Light, Fred Light, Jr. and Susan Durgin; seven step-grandchildren; grandmother of Stuart M. Hurlburt and Sara D. Barnick; great-grandmother of Hayley and Lucas Barnick and Michael Hurlburt, and sister of Harry W. Helm. Funeral services were held privately. Memorial gifts to Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019