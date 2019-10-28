Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret H. Helm Light

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret H. Helm Light Obituary
1920-2019 Margaret H. Helm Light, 98, of Maris Grove, formerly of Aston and Lansdowne, died October 12, 2019. She was wife of the late Clayton L. Hurlburt and Frederick H. Light. Margaret was mother of Clayton L. Hurlburt, Jr. and Laurence R. Hurlburt; stepmother of Wilma Light, Fred Light, Jr. and Susan Durgin; seven step-grandchildren; grandmother of Stuart M. Hurlburt and Sara D. Barnick; great-grandmother of Hayley and Lucas Barnick and Michael Hurlburt, and sister of Harry W. Helm. Funeral services were held privately. Memorial gifts to Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.