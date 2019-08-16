|
Margaret B. “Peggy” Habbart, age 80 of Glen Mills passed away on August 14, 2019 at her home. Born to John and Margaret Birmingham in Philadelphia, PA, she has resided in Concord Township for over 50 years. In 1956, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. Peggy enjoyed painting, going to the casinos, watching TV, spending time on her nook, and caring for her family. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Birmingham. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harry D. Habbart, sons; Danny, Timmy, and Gary (Nicole) Habbart, brothers; Michael and Raymond Birmingham, grandchildren; Ashley, Brittany, and Alex Habbart, and Cara Witmer. A visitation will be held on August 20, 2019 from 2:00-3:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00PM. Interment will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to the (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019