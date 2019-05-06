Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (McKelvey) Hino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret (McKelvey) Hino Obituary
Margaret (née McKelvey) Hino, 89, a lifelong resident of Parkside, passed peacefully on May 5, 2019. Marge is predeceased by husband James; daughter Diane Hino, and grandsons, Jimmy and Jeff. Marge is survived by Kathy (Bill) Schade, Margie (Don) Phillips, Maureen (Scott) Whelan, Chris (Dave) Argo, Gail (Rich) Costigan; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday 11:00 AM held at Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd, Brookhaven, PA. Visitation: Thursday 9:00 to 10:30 Bateman Funeral, 4220 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven, PA. Interment: Green Mount Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
Download Now