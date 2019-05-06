|
|
Margaret (née McKelvey) Hino, 89, a lifelong resident of Parkside, passed peacefully on May 5, 2019. Marge is predeceased by husband James; daughter Diane Hino, and grandsons, Jimmy and Jeff. Marge is survived by Kathy (Bill) Schade, Margie (Don) Phillips, Maureen (Scott) Whelan, Chris (Dave) Argo, Gail (Rich) Costigan; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thursday 11:00 AM held at Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd, Brookhaven, PA. Visitation: Thursday 9:00 to 10:30 Bateman Funeral, 4220 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven, PA. Interment: Green Mount Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019