|
|
1944-2020 Margaret A. “Peggy” Jenkins, 75, of Boothwyn, previously of Aston, passed away January 13, 2020 at Penn Hospice in Chester County. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late William Sliter and Eleanor Capel. Peggy was a graduate of Media High School (‘62) and Coatesville Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a school nurse for the County Alternative High School from 1988-2007. Peggy was a member of Lima United Methodist Church where she volunteered and was involved with the Stephen Ministry. She loved traveling, playing cards, and visiting the beach. Peggy cherished spending time friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Leslie M. Jenkins, Jr., who died September 20, 2006; her brother, William Sliter; and stepfather James Capel. She was the mother of Leslie Jenkins (Betty Ann) and Rebecca Davis (James); Nana to Leslie Jenkins, Jr., Evan, Morgan and Connor Davis; and sister of Barry Sliter (Linda) and James Capel (Kathie). Memorial Service: 11 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Lima United Methodist Church, 209 N. Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063, where relatives and friends may call beginning at 10 AM. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020