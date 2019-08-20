|
Margaret Joan Brennan, “Peggy”, died in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky after an extended illness. Born November 7, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Peggy graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1951 and went to work for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. On Memorial Day weekend in 1954, Peggy met Jack and the two were married February 15, 1955. During their 60 years of marriage, they were blessed with 4 beautiful children and 3 cherished grandchildren. During their marriage, Peggy worked as an Executive Assistant for the Chester Upland School District and the Title One Program in Chester, Pennsylvania retiring after 30 years of service. She also served her community as Committee Chairwoman for the Chester Township Republican Party, as well as an elected member of the Chester Township Zoning Committee. Peggy and Jack enjoyed their retirement years with friends and family in Zephyrhills, Florida and Indian Acres, Maryland often zipping around the neighborhood on her 3-wheeler bike, reading, enjoying card and board games with friends, heading out for ice cream or sitting quietly with her rosary beads. Preceding her in death is her beloved husband John James “Jack” Brennan, Sr.; son John James Brennan, Jr.; her parents, Dorothy and Francis Keller; brothers Frank and Hubert; and sister Dottie. Peggy is survived by her daughter Terri Moore; sons Michael and Daniel (wife Karen); grandchildren Jennifer Delaney (husband Brian), Michael Jr. and Melissa; and many friends and extended family. She will be dearly missed by all.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019