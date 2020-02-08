|
Margaret Koziol, age 91 of Upland, PA, died February 6, 2020 at Plush Mills, Wallingford, PA. Margaret was born July 5, 1928. She was a graduate of Chester High School and worked as one of the first female managers at Fidelity Bank. In addition, Margaret was also employed as the head cashier at the Delaware Park Race Track. She was a member of the Upland Baptist Church, Upland, PA. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Herbert to whom she had been married for more than 65 years. Survivors: nieces, nephews and dear friends Visitation: Wednesday, February 12th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020