Margaret (Peggy) L. Foltz, 93, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard B. Sr. and Margaret (Dransfield) Loughead. Peggy was the wife of the late Robert (Bob) F. Foltz for 66 years before his passing on January 22, 2015. Peggy and Bob were 52-year residents of Wallingford, PA prior to moving to Elizabethtown in 2009. Peggy was a 1945 graduate of Chester High School. She retired from Hines Property Investments as a secretary. Peggy is survived by three children, Patricia Calderoni of Media, Rob Foltz husband of Patricia of Mount Joy, and Ken Foltz of Bethlehem. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jessica, E.J., Andrew, Megan, and Matthew. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

