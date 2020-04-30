(1923-2020) Margaret Lane Wright (nee Brownlee), age 96, died April 28 at Chestnut Ridge Senior Residences. Born in Reynoldsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John S. and Ruth Chamberlin Brownlee. A 1941 graduate of Ebensburg-Cambria High School, she attended Bryan University in Dayton, TN, where she studied Literature. She was a resident of Morton for 63 years. Margaret was a loving wife and mother who was totally devoted to her family. The way she lived and cared for others is truly inspiring and her life and example are a cause to celebrate and not mourn! She raised six children and then entered the work force. After working at several part-time jobs, Margaret was employed at Western Medical Services for seven years as a payroll manager. She then worked for Lillian Keen Design Studio as a bookkeeper and editor for six years. She finished her career as an administrative assistant at Widener University. Margaret retired in 2000 and devoted her time to caring for her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her lovable and devoted black Lab, Cinder. Margaret was an active member of Prospect Hill Baptist Church. She loved music and was a member of the choir for many years. Margaret was the mother of the late Jeffrey Wright, who died in 1984, and wife of the late Llewelyn (Les) L. Wright, who died in 2009. Survivors: Son, John Wright (Donna); Daughters, Lesley Bollinger (James), Carol Vogel, Shirley Pitts (James), Tracy Klugerman (Eric); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Service: No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. Contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.