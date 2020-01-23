|
Margaret Langford (nee Schatzman) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief illness on January 22. Born in Philadelphia in 1951 she was the daughter of the late James Schatzman and Margaret Schatzman. Margie lived most of life in Ridley Township and spent many summers working for the Cape May Beach Patrol before retiring. Most recently she enjoyed her summers at Bethany Beach, Delaware before becoming ill. Margie was predeceased by her son Robert Langford and her brother PFC Robert Schatzman, USMC. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Rodriguez (Raymond), husband Calvin Langford, the pride and joy of her life, grandchildren Elisha and Jonah Rodriguez. She is also survived by her brother Kevin Schatzman (Kathy) niece Emily Schatzman, nephews James, Sam and Matthew Schatzman. Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration on Monday from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Int to follow at Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020