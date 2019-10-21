Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
Margaret M. Chisholm (nee Meehan) of Granite Farms Estates, Media, PA passed away on October 17, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born September 7, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas & Catherine Meehan. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband William and brother Thomas and sister Dolores, who died in childhood. She is survived by her daughter Margaret Chisholm and nieces and nephews (the children of her brother) and their spouses and children. For more than fifty years, Margaret lived in Folsom, PA, where she and her husband settled during the 1950s. She was a homemaker; an avid student of politics; an enthusiastic lover of jazz (both instrumental and vocal); an expert baker; and an accomplished gardener. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Cavanagh-Patterson Funeral Home, 43 East Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063. Words of Remembrance will begin at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 22, 2019
