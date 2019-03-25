Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
220 S. Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
220 S. Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DiIenno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. (Buehler) DiIenno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. (Buehler) DiIenno Obituary
Margaret M. (nee Buehler) DiIenno, of Maris Grove formerly of Yeadon, passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Loving mother of Dale (Scott) Wintemberg, Jack (Dot), Deb (Bob) Stango, Mike (Maryann) and the late Bill DiIenno. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 2:00 P.M. Friday at St. Pius X Church, 220 S. Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA where friends may call from 1:00 P.M. at the Church. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Friends may also call Thursday evening from 6-8:00 P.M. at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made in memory of Peggy Diienno to Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now