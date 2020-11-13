1/1
Margaret M. "Peg" (Carroll) McGuinness
Margaret M. “Peg” McGuinness (nee Carroll), 94 of Media, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Thomas P. McGuinness, Sr. Peg and Tom married in the autumn of their lives, and enjoyed travel, dining out, and rooting for the Phillies. She was the loving mother of Robert and Kathy Gregg; and the cherished grandmother of Michael Gregg. She is predeceased by her beloved first husband, Robert Gregg, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Wednesday, November 18 9:30 AM, Church of St. Kevin, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arr: O’Leary FH www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
