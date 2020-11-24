1/
Margaret M. (O'Brien) Richmond
Margaret M. Richmond (O’Brien), daughter of Joseph L. and Margaret (McNichol) O’Brien, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Darby, PA, and graduated from Blessed Virgin Mary Grammar School in 1947, Notre Dame High School in Rose Valley in 1951, and Delaware County Community College in 1987. As a Registered Nurse, Peg enjoyed her affiliation with Crozier Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James P. Richmond; her children, Patricia, Thomas, Joanne, and Daniel; her infant grandson, Thomas J. Ried; and sister-in-law, Celine O’Brien (Tilson). Peg is survived by her children, Maureen, Claire, and James; her sister, Helen Mulrooney (Patrick); her brother, Joseph L. O’Brien; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Theresa, who was her caregiver and loving companion; and to Tracy, who always cared. Our gratitude is extended to Peg’s Wilmington friends, the Riello family, extended family, and friends, for making her part of their family. Her childhood friends, Sis Nentwig Keidel, Nancy Burke Lyons Conlan, and Betty Smythe Zencak, who shared so many good stories and laughs, also survive her. Good friends, Agnes Shonert and Dorothy Mitchell, who have limped through pain and rejoiced through happiness with her, also survive her. In keeping with Peg’s wishes, there will be no funeral services; burial will be private at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Doherty Funeral Home, 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
