|
|
(1929-2020) Margaret M. Skinner (Peg) 90 of Woodlyn, PA died Feb. 6 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA. Peg was the daughter of Rudolph and Margaret (McGarrigle) Metzradt. Peg graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1947 and married the love of her life; Paul, on Sept 4,1948. Peg was a caseworker for Congressman Dick Schultz and was active in the Ridley Twp. Republican Party. Peg was a former Girl Scout leader loved to sing & play the organ & spend summers at Lake Garrison, NJ. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 70 years Paul J Skinner, her son Paul R. Skinner and her grandsons Matthew and Stephen Skinner. Survived by her children Peggy (Jim) Giorgini , Michael (Gina) Skinner and John (Melissa) Skinner; 8 Grandchildren, ; 11 great grandchildren, ; 1 Great Great Granddaughter, Visitation will be Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am in Our Lady of Peace Church, Milmont Ave, Milmont Park, PA, followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. For her love of children memorial donations in her name to CHOP 34th And Civic Cntr. Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Arrangements, Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020