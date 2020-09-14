Margaret M. Wahl (nee Coppens) passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a resident of Essington, formerly of S.W. Phila. Beloved wife of the late William J. Wahl. Devoted mother of William C. & Joseph J. Wahl. Sister of Charles. Also survived by her two grandchildren William (Leah) & Kathleen (Dan), three great grandchildren, Theodore, Nolan, Matthew and her dear niece Tracy. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday after 10am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.