Margaret M. (Coppens) Wahl
Margaret M. Wahl (nee Coppens) passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a resident of Essington, formerly of S.W. Phila. Beloved wife of the late William J. Wahl. Devoted mother of William C. & Joseph J. Wahl. Sister of Charles. Also survived by her two grandchildren William (Leah) & Kathleen (Dan), three great grandchildren, Theodore, Nolan, Matthew and her dear niece Tracy. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday after 10am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
